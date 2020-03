BRIEF-Nufarm Posts HY Revenue From Ordinary Activities From Cont Ops $901.2 Million

March 25 (Reuters) - Nufarm Ltd:

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $901.2 MILLION VERSUS $1.02 BILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND WOULD REMAIN SUSPENDED

* HY LOSS FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE AFTER MATERIAL ITEMS $121.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $13.6 MILLION

* DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AMERICA EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE LOSS OF ABOUT $10 MILLION EBITDA IN H2 OF YEAR PRIOR TO COMPLETION OF SALE

* PRODUCT SUPPLY FROM CHINA PROGRESSIVELY RECOVERING FROM INITIAL DELAYS CAUSED BY COVID19

* INTEREST COSTS FOR CONTINUING & DISCONTINUED BUSINESSES EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $90 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FOR YEAR