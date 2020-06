BRIEF-Nufarm Says Ongoing Impacts Of Pandemic Will Present Increasing Challenges In Q4

June 3 (Reuters) - Nufarm Ltd:

* OF ALL OUR REGIONS, EUROPE HAS BEEN MOST IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* LIKELY ONGOING IMPACTS OF PANDEMIC WILL PRESENT INCREASING CHALLENGES IN Q4

* CUSTOMERS ARE NOT PURCHASING PRODUCTS UNDER WHAT WOULD BE CONSIDERED TYPICAL PATTERNS AS WE MOVE INTO AUTUMN SALES CAMPAIGNS

* DRY WEATHER IN MUCH OF EUROPE OVER SPRING MODERATED DEMAND, PARTICULARLY IN FUNGICIDE MARKET

* EARLY INDICATIONS SUGGEST EUROPEAN BUSINESS WILL EXPERIENCE A WEAKER Q4 THAN LAST YEAR

* SIGNIFICANT VOLATILITY ON GLOBAL CURRENCY MARKETS LIKELY TO IMPACT NUFARM’S FINANCING COSTS FOR H2

* FACTORS MAY RESULT IN H2 EARNINGS BEING WELL BEHIND LAST YEAR FOR EUROPEAN BUSINESS