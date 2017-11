Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nufarm Ltd

* Nufarm to acquire fmc european herbicide product portfolio

* ‍cash consideration of us$85 million​

* ‍is expected to contribute net sales of approximately a$30m and ebitda of approximately a$15 million in 2019 financial year​

* Acquisition is expected to be eps accretive in first full year of ownership fy19

* Nufarm will also buy existing product inventory on completion of transaction for about us$5 mln​