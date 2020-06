June 22 (Reuters) - Nuformix PLC:

* NUFORMIX PLC - RESIGNATION OF DAN GOODING, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* NUFORMIX PLC - DAN GOODING AGREED TO STAY UNTIL END OF JUNE 2020

* NUFORMIX PLC - CHRISTOPHER BLACKWELL, CHAIRMAN, WILL LEAD COMPANY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS FOUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: