March 31 (Reuters) - Nuheara Ltd:

* WILL TEMPORARILY STAND DOWN EMPLOYEES IN NON-ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

* MEASURES WILL BE REVIEWED AT 30 JUNE 2020

* GOVERNMENT LOCKDOWN IN MALAYSIA HAS INTERRUPTED MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES OF IQBUDS MAX