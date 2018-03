March 21 (Reuters) - Numetal:

* CO APPROACHES NCLT TO REINFORCE ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR ESSAR STEEL RESOLUTION PLAN

* APPREHENDS THAT FULL FACTS SUBMITTED BY CO FOR DETERMINATION OF ELIGIBILITY TO SUBMIT RESOLUTION PLAN HAVE NOT BEEN APPROPRIATELY ASSESSED Source text - Numetal Limited (“Numetal”) filed an Application 20th March 2018 before the Hon’ble NCLT, Ahmedabad (“NCLT”) seeking a declaration that Numetal is eligible to submit a resolution plan for Essar Steel India Limited (“ESIL”).