BRIEF-Numis Corp Says It Expects To Report Six Months To March Revenue And Profits Significantly Ahead Of Comparable Period Last Year​

March 29 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc:

* TRADING UPDATE

* ‍EXPECTING TO REPORT SIX MONTHS TO MARCH REVENUE AND PROFITS SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF COMPARABLE PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍TRANSACTION VOLUMES ACROSS OUR CAPITAL MARKETS AND M&A ACTIVITIES HAVE BEEN STRONG THROUGHOUT H1​

‍OUTLOOK REMAINS POSITIVE WITH STRONG NEAR TERM PIPELINE OF TRANSACTION OPPORTUNITIES EXPECTED TO SUPPORT ROBUST START TO H2