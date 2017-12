Dec 6 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc:

* FY PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 18 PERCENT TO 38.3 MILLION STG

* FINAL DIVIDEND 6.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 12 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY REVENUE ROSE 16 PERCENT TO 130.1 MILLION STG

* - TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR MAINTAINED AT 12.0P (2016: 12.0P) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)