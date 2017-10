Oct 2 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc:

* NUMIS CORPORATION PLC - ‍H2 REVENUE 47% HIGHER THAN FIRST HALF OF 2017 AND 38% HIGHER THAN SECOND HALF OF 2016​

* FULL YEAR REVENUE HAS GROWN BY 15% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR, AND IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT PROFIT WILL SHOW SIMILAR LEVELS OF GROWTH​