BRIEF-Numis says high court confirmed cancellation of amount standing to credit of share premium account

Sept 21 (Reuters) - NUMIS CORPORATION PLC:

* HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE CHANCERY DIVISION CONFIRMED CANCELLATION OF AMOUNT STANDING TO CREDIT OF SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT OF COMPANY

* COURT ORDER APPROVING CANCELLATION WAS REGISTERED WITH REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES ON 20 SEPTEMBER 2017 AND THEREFORE BECAME EFFECTIVE ON THAT DATE

* THIS FOLLOWS APPROVAL OF CANCELLATION OF COMPANY‘S SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT BY SPECIAL RESOLUTION AT GENERAL MEETING OF COMPANY HELD ON 30 AUGUST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)