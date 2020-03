BRIEF-NuProbe Announces Strategic Collaboration With QIAGEN, Completes Multiple CE IVD Product Registrations

March 16 (Reuters) - Qiagen NV:

* NUPROBE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COLLABORATION WITH QIAGEN, COMPLETES MULTIPLE CE IVD PRODUCT REGISTRATIONS

* NUPROBE- ENTERED INTO COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH QIAGEN

* NUPROBE - COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING-BASED CANCER DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR NON-INVASIVE LIQUID BIOPSY

* NUPROBE -UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, NUPROBE & QIAGEN TO EXPLORE INTEGRATING THEIR TWO AMPLICON-BASED ENRICHMENT & SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES