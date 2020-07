BRIEF-Nurix Therapeutics Files For IPO Of Up To $100 Million

July 2 (Reuters) -

* NURIX THERAPEUTICS FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION - SEC FILING

* NURIX THERAPEUTICS - J.P. MORGAN, PIPER SANDLER, STIFEL, NEEDHAM & COMPANY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* NURIX THERAPEUTICS - HAVE APPLIED TO LIST CO’S COMMON STOCK ON NASDAQ GLOBAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “NRIX”

* NURIX THERAPEUTICS - BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB BENEFICIALLY OWNS 6.2% STAKE IN CO PRIOR TO IPO

* NURIX THERAPEUTICS - FORESITE CAPITAL FUND IV LP BENEFICIALLY OWNS 7.5% STAKE IN CO PRIOR TO IPO Source text(bit.ly/2YSaCXm)