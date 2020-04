BRIEF-Nurminen Logistics Concludes Co-Determination Procedure In Subsidiary Nurminen Logistics Services

April 16 (Reuters) - Nurminen Logistics Oyj:

* NURMINEN LOGISTICS PLC CONCLUDED CO-DETERMINATION PROCEDURE IN SUBSIDIARY NURMINEN LOGISTICS SERVICES OY AND LAUNCHES CO-DETERMINATION WITH OTHER CO-WORKERS WORKING IN FINLAND FOR THE GROUP

* PROCEDURE CONSIDERED TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS CONSIDERING ALL OF STAFF OF COMPANY UP TO 90 DAYS BEFORE 31 MARCH 2021 IN CASE OF A DECREASE IN DEMAND CAUSED BY COVID-19 SITUATION OR DISRUPTIONS CAUSED BY VIRUS COUNTER ACTIONS.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT, COUNTERMEASURES AGAINST COVID-19 HAVE CAUSED MINOR ADJUSTMENTS TO COMPANY’S OPERATION

* FOLLOWING CO-DETERMINATION PROCEDURES CONCLUSION, TEMPORARY LAY-OFF WILL BE USED IN BUSINESS UNITS BASED ON IMPACT SITUATION HAS ON NURMINEN LOGISTICS SERVICES OY’S OPERATIONS

* AT MOMENT DISTURBANCES CONSIDERING SUPPLY CHAIN AND LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY LIGHTER THAN THOSE CONSIDERING PASSENGER TRAFFIC