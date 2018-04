BRIEF-Nustar Energy LP And Nustar GP Holdings LLC Announce Earnings Results For Q1 2018

April 26 (Reuters) - NuStar GP Holdings LLC:

* NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. AND NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS, LLC ANNOUNCE EARNINGS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* QTRLY NUSTAR ENERGY L.P EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15 PER UNIT

* NUSTAR GP - IN Q1 PARTNERSHIP GOT HURRICANE INSURANCE PROCEEDS OF $87.5 MILLION TO COVER COST OF REPAIRING DAMAGE AT ITS ST. EUSTATIUS TERMINAL IN 2017

* Q1 NET INCOME OF $12 MILLION, OR $0.28 PER UNIT

* NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES' QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MILLION VERSUS $487.4 MILLION