Jan 9 (Reuters) - NuStar Energy L.P.:

* NUSTAR ENERGY LP SAYS OPEN SEASON COMMENCES ON JANUARY 9, 2018 AT NOON CST AND WILL EXTEND FOR AT LEAST 30 DAYS

* NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. ANNOUNCES OPEN SEASON FOR SECOND CAPACITY EXPANSION OF NUSTAR’S PERMIAN CRUDE SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: