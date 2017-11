Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nustar Energy LP

* Nustar Energy L.P. reports earnings results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nustar Energy LP qtrly ‍total revenues $440.6 million versus $441.4 million​

* Nustar Energy LP- ‍“Currently expect financial impact of hurricanes to be a net loss of approximately $11 million​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: