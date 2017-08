June 27 (Reuters) - NuStar GP Holdings LLC:

* On June 27, NuStar GP Holdings LLC entered into fourth amendment to revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Fourth amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement to June 27, 2018

* Fourth amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement to June 27, 2018

* Fourth amendment increases borrowing capacity thereunder from $50 million to $60 million