March 24 (Reuters) - Nustay A/S:

* NUSTAY HAS COMMUNICATED SEVERAL OBJECTIVES, SUCH AS ACHIEVING POSITIVE CASH FLOW DURING Q3 OF 2020

* NUSTAY HAS COMMUNICATED SEVERAL OBJECTIVES, SUCH AS BECOME NET PROFITABLE (EBITDA PROFITABLE) DURING Q4 OF 2020

* AS A RESULT OF CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES AFFECTING TRAVEL INDUSTRY, BOARD ASSESSES THAT OBJECTIVES WILL BE POSTPONED FOR AT LEAST ONE QUARTER