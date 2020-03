BRIEF-Nustay Provides Business- And Market Related Update In Connection To Covid-19

March 23 (Reuters) - Nustay A/S:

* BUSINESS- AND MARKET RELATED UPDATE IN CONNECTION TO COVID-19

* DEVELOPMENTS IN EUROPE, AND GLOBALLY, DURING RECENT DAYS HAVE LED TO NUSTAY’S OPERATIONS BEING AFFECTED

* EXPERIENCED A SUBSTANTIAL DECREASE IN SALES DURING LAST COUPLE OF DAYS IN RELATION TO HANDLED REVENUE DURING JANUARY AND FEBRUARY 2020

* SALES ARE STILL GENERATING A POSITIVE RETURN WHEN LOOKING AT MARKETING COSTS VERSUS PROFIT ON EACH BOOKING, WHERE PROFIT DAILY IN AVERAGE IS 20% HIGHER THAN MARKETING COSTS

* STARTED TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL INCREASED SEARCHES FOR HOTEL BOOKINGS IN ASIAN MARKETS SUCH AS JAPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)