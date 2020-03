BRIEF-Nustay Updates On Performance In Context Of Coronavirus Outbreak

March 9 (Reuters) - Nustay A/S:

* MARKET UPDATE: AN ASSESSMENT OF NUSTAY’S PERFORMANCE IN THE CONTEXT OF THE GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* HAS CONTINUED TO SEE A POSITIVE TRENDLINE ON ITS PRIMARY MARKETING CHANNELS SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

* BASED ON RESULTS, IT IS BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ AND MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT OPINION THAT NUSTAY, IN ALL MATERIAL ASPECTS, HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED BY SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

* NUSTAY’S HANDLED REVENUE FOR FIRST TWO MONTHS IN 2020 AMOUNTED TO APPROX. 46 MDKK, MORE THAN 60% HIGHER THAN HANDLED REVENUE IN Q4-2019

* WITH CURRENT PERFORMANCE, BOTH BOARD AND MANAGEMENT DO NOT SEE A NECESSITY TO CHANGE NUSTAY'S COMPANY TARGETS AND PERFORMANCE OUTLOOK