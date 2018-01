Jan 16 (Reuters) - Nutanix Inc:

* NUTANIX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $400 MILLION CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* NUTANIX INC - TO OFFER $400 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* NUTANIX - TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS CO PLANS TO ENTER IN CONNECTION WITH PRICING OF NOTES​