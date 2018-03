March 12 (Reuters) - Nutanix Inc:

* NUTANIX SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER AND REORGANIZATION TO ACQUIRE NETSIL INC - SEC FILING

* NUTANIX - UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, BETWEEN 85% & 100% OF CONSIDERATION WILL BE PAYABLE IN SHARES OF CO’S CLASS A COMMON STOCK

* NUTANIX - UPON DEAL CLOSE, CO EXPECTS TO ISSUE AT LEAST 1.2 MILLION & UP TO ABOUT 1.4 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S CLASS A COMMON STOCK Source text : (bit.ly/2p3mbZr) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)