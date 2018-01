BRIEF-Nutrien Announces Agreement To Purchase Agrichem

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd:

* NUTRIEN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE AGRICHEM, A LEADING BRAZILIAN SPECIALTY PLANT NUTRITION COMPANY

* NUTRIEN LTD - ‍AGRICHEM IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018​

* NUTRIEN LTD - ‍AGRICHEM IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018, WITH TOTAL ANNUAL HISTORIC NET SALES OF OVER $55 MILLION​

* NUTRIEN LTD - ‍REMAINING 20 PERCENT OF BUSINESS WILL BE ACQUIRED IN 2019, BASED ON 2018 EBITDA LEVELS​

* NUTRIEN LTD - DEAL TO BE MADE IN 2 TRANCHES, WITH 80 PERCENT OF AGRICHEM BUSINESS TO BE ACQUIRED IN COMING MONTHS​