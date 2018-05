BRIEF-Nutrien expects to announce sales of SQM, Arab Potash stakes in second quarter

May 8 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd executives, speaking on a quarterly conference call:

* NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR

* NUTRIEN CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SALES OF SQM, ARAB POTASH STAKES BY END OF SECOND QUARTER

* NUTRIEN NEEDS TO KEEP ALL 4 RED POTASH MINES OPEN ‘RIGHT NOW’ - EXECUTIVE VICE-PRESIDENT

* NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS - EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)