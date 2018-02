Feb 6 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd executives, speaking on a conference call:

* NUTRIEN CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS ‘ROBUST BIDDING PROCESS’ FOR SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY STAKE SALES

* NUTRIEN WOULD ‘ABSOLUTELY BE INTERESTED’ IN SEED AND CHEMICAL ASSETS THAT FIT AND MAY BECOME AVAILABLE - CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)