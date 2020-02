BRIEF-Nutrien Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.09

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* ISSUING 2020 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.90 TO $2.60 PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $3.8 TO $4.3 BILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.08 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY SALES $3,442 MILLION VERSUS $3,762 MILLION LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS GLOBAL POTASH DELIVERIES IN 2020 WILL BE BETWEEN 66 TO 68 MILLION TONNES

* NUTRIEN - CO CONTINUE TO MONITOR POSSIBLE IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS, DROUGHT CONDITIONS IN AUSTRALIA AND AFRICAN SWINE FEVER

* EXPECT DEMAND FOR POTASH IN SOUTHEAST ASIA WILL BE SUPPORTED BY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN PALM OIL PRICES SINCE MID-2019

* RECENT US/CHINA TRADE PROGRESS UNDERPINNED POSITIVE SENTIMENT AMONG U.S. GROWERS

* NUTRIEN - EXPECT NITROGEN FUNDAMENTALS TO IMPROVE IN 2020

* EXPECT GLOBAL POTASH DEMAND TO REBOUND IN 2020

* FOURTH-QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS WAS $0.09 PER SHARE