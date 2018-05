BRIEF-Nutrien Says Q1 Net Loss From Continuing Operations U.S. $1 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd:

* NUTRIEN SAYS Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WERE $0.16 PER SHARE

* FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE WAS RAISED TO $2.20 TO $2.60 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* NUTRIEN HAS ACHIEVED $150 MILLION IN RUN-RATE SYNERGIES AS AT MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY SALES US$3.695 BILLION VERSUS US$3.737 BILLION

* SEES 2018 SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $1.0 BILLION- $1.1 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 POTASH SALES OF 12 MILLION TONNES TO 12.5 MILLION TONNES

* QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS U.S. $1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: