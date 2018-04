BRIEF-Nutritional Holdings Announces ‍Cancellation Of Agreement Regarding Acquisition Of Velani Strategic Solutions Proprietary Ltd

April 4 (Reuters) - Nutritional Holdings Ltd:

* ‍CANCELLATION OF AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF VELANI STRATEGIC SOLUTIONS PROPRIETARY LIMITED (VSS)​

* ‍AGREED THAT ACHIEVEMENT BY VSS OF “PROFIT WARRANTY” CONTAINED IN AGREEMENT IS HIGHLY UNLIKELY​

* CO AND ONTARIO HAVE AGREED BY MUTUAL CONSENT TO CANCEL ACQUISITION AGREEMENT​

* ‍CANCELLATION WILL PLACE BOTH PARTIES BACK INTO SAME FINANCIAL POSITION THEY WERE PRIOR TO SIGNING AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)