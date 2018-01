Jan 18 (Reuters) - Nuuvera Inc:

* NUUVERA ACQUIRES ONE OF SEVEN ITALIAN CANNABIS LICENSES

* NUUVERA INC - ‍LICENSE WAS ACQUIRED THROUGH PURCHASE OF 100 PERCENT OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES IN GENOA BASED FL-GROUP​

* NUUVERA - ‍WITH PARTNERSHIP WITH FL-GROUP SECURED, CO INTENDS TO IMPORT CANNABIS FLOWER, AND INTRODUCE ITS BRANDED CANNABIS OIL TO ITALIAN MARKET​