Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nuuvera Inc:

* NUUVERA AMENDS ARRANGEMENT; AGREES TO ACQUIRE REMAINING INTEREST IN AVANTI RX ANALYTICS

* ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR AVANTI TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MILLION​

* DEAL CONSIDERATION HAS BEEN REDUCED TO $0.60 IN CASH, 0.3546 OF AN APHRIA SHARE FOR EACH NUUVERA SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: