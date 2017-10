Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mira Ix Acquisition Corp

* NUUVERA CORP. And Mira IX Acquisition Corp. Announce going public qualifying transaction

* Mira IX Acquisition Corp - ‍for purposes of proposed transaction, deemed value of each outstanding common share of MIRA IX will be $0.15​

* Mira IX acquisition-prior to deal close, ‍nuuvera intends a private placement of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of not less than $20 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: