Oct 25 (Reuters) - NuVasive Inc

* NuVasive announces $100 million share repurchase program

* NuVasive Inc - ‍intends to fund repurchases under share repurchase program from cash on hand, cash generated from operations​

* NuVasive Inc - also ‍intends to fund repurchases from available borrowing under its existing credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: