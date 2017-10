Oct 10 (Reuters) - Alphatec Holdings Inc

* Nuvasive files lawsuit against patrick s. Miles to protect corporate assets and stakeholders’ interests

* Nuvasive inc - ‍filed a lawsuit in delaware chancery court against patrick s. Miles, former vice chairman of co and member of co’s board of directors​

* Nuvasive inc says lawsuit asserts that ‍miles’ resignation from co was “in violation of his contractual obligations to nuvasive”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: