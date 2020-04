BRIEF-Nuvasive Implements Compensation Reductions For Board Of Directors

April 14 (Reuters) - NuVasive Inc:

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $259 MILLION TO $261 MILLION

* IMPLEMENTING COMPENSATION REDUCTIONS FOR ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* CONTROLLING DISCRETIONARY SPEND ACROSS ORGANIZATION

* ADJUSTING MANUFACTURING CAPACITY BASED ON CERTAIN GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES AND DEMAND

* WITHDRAWAL OF 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* DECLINE IN ELECTIVE PROCEDURE VOLUMES TO CONTINUE TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT IN Q2

* VISIBILITY FOR SPINE SURGERY VOLUMES FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR IS LIMITED

* NOT ABLE TO PREDICT WHEN OR HOW QUICKLY ELECTIVE SURGERY VOLUMES WILL RECOVER.

* IN NEAR-TERM, EXPECT TO CONTINUE SEEING LOWER ELECTIVE PROCEDURE VOLUMES