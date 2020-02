BRIEF-Nuvasive Inc Says On February 24, Entered Into A Second Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

Feb 26 (Reuters) - NuVasive Inc:

* NUVASIVE INC - ON FEBRUARY 24, ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT

* NUVASIVE INC - SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 25, 2017

* NUVASIVE - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR SECURED REVOLVING LOANS, MULTICURRENCY LOAN OPTIONS AND LETTERS OF CREDIT OF UP TO $550.0 MILLION

* NUVASIVE INC - AMENDMENT INCLUDES CHANGES FROM PRIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT INCLUDING, AMONG OTHERS, INCREASE IN EXPANSION FEATURE TO $275 MILLION

* NUVASIVE INC - AMENDMENT INCLUDES UNSECURED DEBT BASKET OF $650 MILLION