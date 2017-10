Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc:

* NuVasive receives expanded FDA 510(k) clearance for innovative magnetic limb lengthening technology

* Says ‍received expanded 510(K) clearance from U.S. FDA for co’s precice system​

* Says the ‍system is now indicated for bone transport of long bones in addition to limb lengthening​