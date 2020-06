June 4 (Reuters) - NuVasive Inc:

* NUVASIVE SAYS ANTICIPATE Q2 NET SALES TO BE GREATER THAN 55% OF Q2 2019 NET SALES, SUBJECT TO STABILITY IN JUNE - PRESENTATION

* NUVASIVE SAYS DEFERRALS OF ELECTIVE SURGERIES PERSISTED THROUGHOUT APRIL, RESULTING IN ABOUT 70% CASE VOLUME DECLINE OVER PRIOR YEAR

* NUVASIVE - CASE VOLUMES STARTED TO REBOUND FIRST WEEK OF MAY; FURTHER ACCELERATION SEEN THROUGHOUT MONTH OF MAY