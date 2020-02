Feb 20 (Reuters) - NuVasive Inc:

* NUVASIVE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 7.6 PERCENT TO $310.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.55 TO $2.65

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $304.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.60 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $1.23 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* "IN 2020, OUR PRIMARY GROWTH DRIVERS INCLUDE CONTINUING TO LEAD IN LATERAL SPINE SURGERY"