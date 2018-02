Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nuvectra Corp:

* NUVECTRA SECURES $45 MILLION SECOND AMENDMENT TO EXISTING LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT

* NUVECTRA-AMENDED AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDS AMORTIZATION PERIOD OF LOAN WITH PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN APRIL 2020 BASED ON DRAWN SECOND TRANCHE​