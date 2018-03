March 12 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE $0.43

* QTRLY PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS REVENUES $131.0 MILLION VERSUS $74.5 MILLION

* PRODUCTION FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN RANGE OF 34,500 - 36,000 BOE/D

* PRODUCED A RECORD 37,400 BOE/D FOR Q4 OF 2017 51% GREATER THAN RESPECTIVE QUARTER IN 2016

* FULL YEAR ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $200 MILLION - $230 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S