BRIEF-NuVista Energy reports Q3 FFO $0.24 per share
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 12:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-NuVista Energy reports Q3 FFO $0.24 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd

* Nuvista energy ltd. Announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results and 2018 outlook

* Nuvista energy ltd says ‍Q3 2017 production of 29,405 Boe/d versus q3 2016 production of 24,898 Boe/d.​

* Nuvista energy ltd says FY ‍capital spending levels are expected to come in at top of, or marginally above prior guidance range of $280 - $300 million​

* Qtrly basic FFO $0.24 per share‍​

* ‍Re-affirm q4 production guidance range of 35,000 to 38,000 boe/d and fy 2017 production guidance range of 28,000 to 31,000 boe/d

* 2018 production guidance is unchanged at 35,000 to 40,000 Boe/d while capex has been lowered by 5% to a range of $270mm to $310mm

* Says 2018 ‍capex guidance has been lowered by 5% to a range of $270 million to $310 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
