BRIEF-Nuvo Announces Approval Of Takeda's Cabpirin Tablets In Japan

March 31 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS® ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF TAKEDA’S CABPIRIN TABLETS IN JAPAN, TRIGGERING A US$2.0 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT DUE IN Q2 2020

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NUVO IRELAND ANTICIPATES RECEIVING MILESTONE PAYMENT NO LATER THAN MAY 29, 2020

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MHLW APPROVAL TRIGGERS A US$2.0 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM TAKEDA TO NUVO IRELAND

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NUVO IRELAND WILL EARN A SINGLE-DIGIT ROYALTY ON NET SALES OF CAPBIRIN IN JAPAN, UNTIL PATENT EXPIRY ON MAY 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: