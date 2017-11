Nov 30 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS™ ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS - AUTHORIZED TO ACQUIRE UP TO MAXIMUM OF 919,819 OF ITS COMMON SHARES FOR CANCELLATION OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS​

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍PURCHASES UNDER NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH​

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍NUVO MAY BEGIN TO PURCHASE COMMON SHARES ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 4, 2017 AND BID WILL TERMINATE ON DECEMBER 3, 2018​