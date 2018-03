BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 Revenue Of C$4.5 Million

March 23 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS™ ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍ TOTAL REVENUE WAS $4.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $5.6 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $0.2 MILLION VERSUS NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $1.7 MILLION​

* ‍CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WERE $10.4 MILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $17.7 MILLION AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍NOT YET SEEN SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECT FROM HORIZON’S SALES FORCE REDUCTION THAT MIGHT IMPACT BOTTLE ORDERING PATTERNS

* ‍REDUCTION IN SAMPLE PRODUCT ORDERS FROM HORIZON HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY'S 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS​