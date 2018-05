May 10 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ™ ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* TOTAL REVENUE WAS $4.4 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $7.0 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

* NET LOSS WAS $0.2 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO NET INCOME OF $2.2 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017