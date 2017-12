Dec 19 (Reuters) - Nv5 Global Inc:

* NV5 GLOBAL INC - ‍ SECURED $51 MILLION IN NEW CONTRACTS FROM NATIONAL UTILITY COMPANIES​

* NV5 GLOBAL INC - ‍ SERVICES WILL BE PROVIDED OVER A TWO TO FIVE YEAR PERIOD AND INCLUDE ENGINEERING, DESIGN, AND SURVEYING SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: