BRIEF-Nv5 Reports Q1 EPS $0.39

May 3 (Reuters) - NV5 Global Inc:

* NV5 ANNOUNCES EXCELLENT FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q1 REVENUE $95.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $89.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MILLION TO $415 MILLION FOR 2018

* BACKLOG WAS $309 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MILLION AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.06, REVENUE VIEW $392.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S