BRIEF-Nvest Financial Holdings FY Headline EPS 21.30 Cents

May 29 (Reuters) - Nvest Financial Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: NVE - SHORT FORM SENS ANNOUNCEMENT:AUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 29 FEB2020 & DIVIDEND DECLARATION NO 11

* NVEST FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD - HAS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 6.5 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* NVEST FINANCIAL - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 21.30 CENTS

* NVEST FINANCIAL - FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 1.26% TO R310.2 MILLION (2019: R306.3 MILLION)

* NVEST FINANCIAL - FINANCIAL POSITION HAS, TO DATE, NOT BEEN ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY VIRUS

* NVEST FINANCIAL - MANAGEMENT OF OPINION THAT FINANCIAL POSITION UNLIKELY TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED IN COMING MONTHS BY VIRUS