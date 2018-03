March 27 (Reuters) - Nvidia CEO said in a Q & A after keynote speech at GPU Conference in San Jose, California:

* NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY‍​

* NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF IT”

* NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER SHOULD BE GIVEN CHANCE TO UNDERSTAND WHAT WENT WRONG, "WE DON'T KNOW WHAT HAPPENED"