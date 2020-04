April 16 (Reuters) - NVIDIA Corp:

* NVIDIA RECEIVES APPROVAL TO PROCEED WITH MELLANOX ACQUISITION FROM CHINA’S ANTITRUST AUTHORITY

* NVIDIA CORP - DEAL CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT APRIL 27, 2020.

* NVIDIA CORP - WITH EXCEPTION OF REMAINING CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS, ALL CONDITIONS TO DEAL’S CLOSING HAVE BEEN SATISFIED

